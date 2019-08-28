Man buying casino chips with fake notes worth Rs 55 thousand arrested

crime

The accused was arrested by the Goa police and was booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Wednesday, the Goa police arrested an Uttar Pradesh resident who was trying to buy casino chips with counterfeit notes worth Rs 55,000 in North Goa. According to the police officials, the accused, identified as Mohammad Shadab, was trying to buy chips at a casino worth Rs 55,000 with fake notes of Rs 500 denomination.

The accused was arrested by the Goa police and was booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code. The casino management confirmed that the money the accused had bought with him was fake currency after a thorough examination.

Goa's Deputy Inspector General of police Paramaditya said that the central agencies are an investigation in order to examine the source of the fake currency. While speaking to the reporters Paramaditya said, "Because of the volume of the fake currency which was seized from the accused, we have contacted the Central agencies to examine the source of the counterfeit currency."

Also Read: Fake notes with Rs 39,000 face value seized at Buldana

In a similar incident, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 10,000 Yaba tablets and recovered Rs 1.96 lakh fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from four drug traffickers in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. Among the four accused, one was arrested with the tablets weighing one kg. Later, the police arrested three more persons who were involved in drug trafficking.

Besides drugs and fake Indian currency notes, the police also managed to seize three bikes from their possession.

Also Read: Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 20 lakh seized, 5 held in Kerala

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates