Man buys fridge safe to keep his fiance away from his chocolates

In a bizarre incident, a Facebook user took to social media to share her Joey moment where her fiance brought a fridge safe to protect his precious chocolates from her. The Facebook user identified as Stacey Lowe shared the pictures of the fridge safe her fiance Dave Williams brought specially to keep her away from his chocolates. Check out the post below!

A UK woman, Stacey Lowe took to facebook to share her ordeal when her fiance decided to lock away all the junk food supplies in a plastic safe that only he can access. She shared the picture captioning it as, 'So this is what it has come too! (sic) You buy a house together, have a child together, get engaged, are planning a wedding and doing your house up and this happens! Dave goes and buys a f***in fridge safe because he’s an a***hole and doesn’t want to share his chocolate with me anymore! Anyone want him? Surely this is break-up material right?! Pr**k!' (sic).

The woman also added that the safe is a see-through box which means that his junk food collection is in full view, but she can't touch them. This post has left netizens in splits and bagged 55 k shares and 104k comments.

