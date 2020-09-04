Man buys Mercedes for Rs 52 lakh, finds vehicle is mortgaged

This picture has been used for representaional purpose only

A Chandigarh resident was duped to the tune of Rs 52 lakh while buying a Mercedes SUV from a group of people from Vishakhapatnam. The car sold to him was mortgaged.

In his complaint, victim Himmat Jakhar said that in August last year, he came in contact with a person, identified as Punyamanthula Navya Radhakrishan, who wanted to sell a Mercedes GLS 400, reports Hindustan Times.

While Himmat bought the car for Rs 52 lakh, he later found out that a loan was outstanding against it. When Himmat questioned Radhakrishnan, he assured that the loan was cleared and a NOC was awaited from the bank. Later, the accused gave a fake NOC to Himmat.

Upon being confronted, Radhakrishnan promised to return the money but when he failed to do so, Himmat approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused. During the investigation, it was learnt that the vehicle was registered in the name of Radhakrishnan's father. However, after his father's death, the car was transferred in the name of their relative, Chinta Shankar Rao.

The police booked Rao and Radhakrishnan under Section 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

