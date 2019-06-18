Man buys Villa online for Rs 6 lakh, turns out it was a small strip of land

international

The victim was cheated off Rs 6 lakh for a palm tree-lined villa in an online auction but he discovered the land he paid was only 1-foot-wide and 100-foot-long

Pic courtesy/Twitter

In a shocking incident, a man from Florida experienced the worst deal of his life where he was ripped off Rs 6 lakh for a palm tree-lined villa in an online auction. The victim identified as Kerville Holness brought a land online for a great deal but when he reached the spot, he was shocked to know the land was only 1-foot-wide and 100-foot-long.

The land on auction valued at only Rs 3,000 and it begins on a curb and goes under a wall separating two villas and then out to the back of the lot. The strip of land was never attached to either of the adjoining properties. "It’s deception," stated Holness, a first-time auction bidder from Tamarac. "There was no demarcation to show you it’s just a line going through the villa even though they have the tools to show that."

According to Sun Sentinel, the officials investigating this case say there’s not much the victim can do about it. The victim states that the property appraiser photos on the auction site showed a villa on the parcel he made a bid on. "If I’m vindictive enough, I can cut right through the garage wall and the home to get to my air space, but what use would that be to me?" Holness stated. While Holness wants a full refund of his money, officials revealed the state law does not allow the refund that was being sought.

