Man calls on toll free number to cancel food order, loses Rs 4 lakh

A man who was trying to cancel his food order on a toll free number was duped of Rs 4 lakh in Virat Khand area of Gomtinagar on Wednesday. However, it was later revealed that the toll-free number was fake.

According to a report in The Times of India, the victim said that he had ordered food through a food delivery app but, the food was not up to the mark. He looked for the customer care number on the internet and said his call was received by a man who introduced himself as the company's representative and asked him to install an app and log in to his savings bank account.

He said, "As soon as I entered my bank account details, I received a one-time password. The caller asked me to enter the OTP to get the refund. However, within minutes, Rs 4 lakh was debited from my bank account."

The police said that the application which the victim installed allowed remote access of mobile phone to him. The scammer got access to his phone and withdrew money from the account.

The SHO, Gomtinagar, Amit Kumar Dubey said, "We are taking the help of the cyber cell to trace the miscreant."

