Man calls out Delta Airlines for broken laptop, leaves Twitter divided

Published: Mar 05, 2020, 17:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The annoyed passenger took to Twitter to narrate his ordeal saying that the screen of his laptop shattered after the passenger sitting ahead of him decided to recline.

Picture/Pat Cassidy
A man travelling from Austin to Los Angeles in a Delta Airlines flight was left fuming after the passenger sitting on the seat ahead of his reclined, breaking the screen of his laptop. And to make matter worst, the airline’s reply to the issue disappointed him even further.

The annoyed passenger, Pat Cassidy, who took the flight on Wednesday, took to Twitter to narrate his ordeal saying that the screen of his laptop shattered after the passenger sitting ahead of him decided to recline. He said in his post, sharing the picture of the shattered screen of his laptop, “@Delta small note for the suggestion box, maybe have a little warning sign or someway to prevent my laptop from being destroyed when the person in front of me reclines their seat.”

Even after he informed the flight attendant about his broken laptop, he said that he did not get the response he hoped for.

Delta Airlines responded on the man’s complaint saying that they would compensate him with bonus miles and no reimbursement on his laptop.

His case left Twitter with a divided opinion as some called the people sitting ahead of him wrong whereas some blamed him for keeping his laptop on the tray table.

