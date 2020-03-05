Man calls out Delta Airlines for broken laptop, leaves Twitter divided

A man travelling from Austin to Los Angeles in a Delta Airlines flight was left fuming after the passenger sitting on the seat ahead of his reclined, breaking the screen of his laptop. And to make matter worst, the airline’s reply to the issue disappointed him even further.

The annoyed passenger, Pat Cassidy, who took the flight on Wednesday, took to Twitter to narrate his ordeal saying that the screen of his laptop shattered after the passenger sitting ahead of him decided to recline. He said in his post, sharing the picture of the shattered screen of his laptop, “@Delta small note for the suggestion box, maybe have a little warning sign or someway to prevent my laptop from being destroyed when the person in front of me reclines their seat.”

@Delta small note for the suggestion box, maybe have a little warning sign or someway to prevent my laptop from being destroyed when the person in front of me reclines their seat. pic.twitter.com/QHmphXiDhH — Pat Cassidy (@HardFactorPat) February 26, 2020

Even after he informed the flight attendant about his broken laptop, he said that he did not get the response he hoped for.

@delta Also, this one is more of a critique than a suggestion. I really appreciate that your flight attendant came over to tell me that the passenger in front of me “needs to be able to recline” and then asked him “if he was okay?” as if your seat hadn’t just ruined my livelihood — Pat Cassidy (@HardFactorPat) February 26, 2020

Delta Airlines responded on the man’s complaint saying that they would compensate him with bonus miles and no reimbursement on his laptop.

Update: @Delta is giving me the equivalent of a $75 gift card and an explanation that you would give a six year old. Cool. pic.twitter.com/etGLUXOOjs — Pat Cassidy (@HardFactorPat) February 29, 2020

His case left Twitter with a divided opinion as some called the people sitting ahead of him wrong whereas some blamed him for keeping his laptop on the tray table.

Rapid "crash mode" seat recliners are THE worst people. — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) February 28, 2020

Nobody should be allowed to recline on an airplane. It only causes issues. — Randall Kanna (@RandallKanna) February 27, 2020

Am I the only one to think this is not the airline's fault? You _tucked_ the screen into the tray storage area. Frankly, it's unsurprising that this would happen. — Hisham (@hisham_hm) February 27, 2020

Kind of your fault tbh. Why would you tuck you screen under the TV. Pull your tray out and the problem is solved... common sense? — OHH Andy Andy (@Cpt_Shmorgan) February 28, 2020

Should have used a case cover and screen protector! ððð Seriously though, maybe next time position your laptop in a safer position and not blame others. You gotta think ahead that someone might actually want to recline their seat. — Kache in must exceed cash out (@kachebass) February 28, 2020

