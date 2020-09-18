Man calls teen posing as Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar, says did it for fun

The Pune rural police arrested a man for posing as Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and calling a 17-year-old boy. According to police officials, the complainant is a resident of Khadki, Daund, and works at a local restaurant. The teenager comes from a poor family, a police officer said.

Senior inspector Sunil Mahadik of Daund police station, who is investigating the case, said the accused was produced in a local court on Thursday, reports Hindustan Times.

"The 17-year-old and his paternal cousin sister are locked in a land dispute case with the latter wanting to sell their land against the wishes of the former. The accused knew about the situation and took advantage of it," SI Mahadik said.

During the police inquiry, it was learned that the accused called the teenager and asked him to withdraw from the land dispute. "He says he did it for fun. There are voice clips on the internet of the deputy CM calling people and solving matters directly. He probably heard one of those and decided to mock the complainant," Mahadik added.

The Daund police station registered a case against the accused under Sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

