Man carrying cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh arrested

A country-made pistol and three live cartridges, besides a stolen motorcycle, were recovered from him, he said

Representational Image

A man, an alleged member of a gang carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, has been arrested from Begumpur Chowk in the Rohini area of the city, police said today.

Deepak, 35, a member of the Chotu gang based in Ghaziabad which was active in Delhi-NCR, was caught recently by a team of Crime Branch after a brief scuffle near Begumpur Chowk, Alok Kumar, joint commissioner (Crime) of police, said. A country-made pistol and three live cartridges, besides a stolen motorcycle, were recovered from him, he said.

During questioning, it was revealed that he was involved in the killing of a local criminal, Vijay Yadav, in Hauz Kazi who allegedly used to extort money from the builders in the area, the officer said, "The builders were so fed up with the extortion by Vijay Yadav that they hatched a plan to eliminate him. Some prominent builders of the area hired contract killers of Chhotu gang and gave Rs 1 crore contract to kill Yadav. Ten men, including Pradeep, killed Yadav on September 29, 2007," he said.

The accused was arrested in the case but got bail from the high court on April 12 this year. He, however, jumped bail, he said.

He was found to be involved in another case of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) Act, registered at the Hauz Kazi police station, as he was allegedly forming a gang of criminals, the officer said. A cash reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared on his arrest by the commissioner of police, he added.

