Man carrying cash reward of Rs 50,000 arrested in Delhi

A 34-year-old man, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, police said today. The accused, Gaurav Sharma alias Golu, was one of the main conspirators in facilitating the escape of an alleged criminal Sandeep alias Dhillu from police custody from the Maulana Azad Medical College on February 19, they added.

Sharma was also wanted in two cases of killings and other heinous cases of Delhi and Haryana. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 had been declared by the Delhi Police and Rs 10,000 from the Haryana Police on his arrest, police said. He was involved in the killing of one Monu alias Nepali, a suspected member of Jitender alias Gogi gang, along with Sandeep and others, he had fired at Monu when he left the Rohini Court on March 16.

For the last two months, a team of Special Cell were working on nabbing members of the gang headed by Sandeep. In March, the Special Cell and Crime Branch had arrested some of his associates. Sharma's name was revealed by them.

Sharma came in contact with Sandeep and one Rohtas while he was lodged in Rohtak Jail, Haryana. After Sandeep escaped from police custody on February 19, a reward of Rs 2 lakh was declared on his arrest and a reward of Rs 50,000 had been declared on Sharma's arrest.

On the basis of inputs, teams were sent to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi. On April 20, police received a tip-off about Sharma coming to meet his associate at midnight.

A trap was laid near Salvage Park, Mayapuri, Delhi and he was arrested, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell). A revolver and four live cartridges were seized from his possession.

