Man chained and thrashed by 5 men in Punjab, one arrested

Published: Jul 16, 2019, 09:28 IST | mid-day online desk

One accused has been arrested while others are yet to be nabbed

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Punjab:In a shocking incident, a man was chained and thrashed by five men in Gholia Khurd village of Moga. "Five people had chained and thrashed the man. The reason behind the incident was that they suspected that the victim had complained about them indulging in electricity theft," Superintendent Harwinder Singh Parmar said on Monday.

"One accused has been arrested while others are yet to be nabbed," he added. An FIR has been lodged in this case.

In another incident, Mumbai police have arrested two men for thrashing their friend to death in front of his family in Ghatkopar. The deceased identified as Ashwnikumar Dubey, a resident of Asalpha was beaten to death by his friends at his residence. The deceased got a job at a housekeeping firm a month ago through his friend's reference but on receiving his salary he hid it from his family and lied about not receiving it. When the family questioned his friend about the delay in the salary, his friends arrived at his place and questioned him. When they realised he was lying about not receiving the salary, the matter escalated into a scuffle resulting in the death of Ashwnikumar due to internal bleeding.

With inputs from ANI

