Man charged with Melbourne car attack

A man accused of driving his car into pedestrians in the Australian city of Melbourne was charged on Saturday with 18 counts of attempted murder

A man accused of driving his car into pedestrians in the Australian city of Melbourne was charged on Saturday with 18 counts of attempted murder. Former Afghan refugee Saeed Noori, 32, is due to appear before magistrates later on Saturday, reports the BBC. He also faces one count of conduct endangering life. More than a dozen people are still being treated in hospital after the incident in Flinders Street on Thursday.



A white SUV (C) sits in the middle of the road as police and emergency personnel work at the scene of where a car ran over pedestrians in Flinders Street in Melbourne. Pic/AFP

Three are in a critical condition. Nine of the injured are foreign nationals from countries including South Korea, Ireland, Venezuela, China, India and Italy. Melbourne police said the suspect was interviewed and charged after being released from hospital on Friday, the BBC reported.

However, security has been stepped up around the city. The police said there would be a "highly visible" presence of officers at the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between Australia and England, which starts on December 26.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go