Man cheats entertainment company of Rs 68 lakh in Bandra; booked

According to the police, the complaint was registered in 2011 after the accused approached the complainant in order to organise a bodybuilding show in Bandra

The Bandra Police have arrested a 41-year-old bodybuilder for allegedly defaulting a payment and cheating an entertainment company to the tune of Rs 68.53 lakhs. The accused, identified as Sheru Angresh, apparently took an amount of Rs 1.44 crore from the owner of the company called Craving Dreams in 2011. However, from the said amount, only Rs 75 lakhs were paid back to the firm.

As the complainant repeatedly demanded the pending amount, the accused kept delaying the same and later fled to the United States. In 2011, the Bandra police issued a lookout notice against the accused. On Thursday, as he landed at Delhi airport, the authorities at the airport alarmed the cops and he was then brought back to Mumbai from Delhi.

According to the police, the complaint was registered in 2011. Angresh approached the complainant stating he is a bodybuilder and was willing to organise a show at Mehboob studios. The organisers then contacted over 30 bodybuilders to perform on stage. As per the agreement of both parties, the complainant was asked to provide with all required logistics including lighting and other arrangements for the event. A quotation of Rs 1.44 crore was given to Angresh out of which only Rs 50 lakh was paid in advance. The event took place in September 2011 and was well received by the audience.

Later, Angresh kept on delaying the remaining amount of Rs 94.53 lakh claiming citing issues of insufficient funds. He didn't even respond to the complainant’s calls for several months. After that, the complainant drafted an email and sent it to Angresh, following which he paid Rs 25.65 lakh as a part payment and left to the USA.

The complainant made several attempts to recover the remaining dues of Rs 68.53 lakh but all in vain. Later, he reached out to the Bandra police and lodged a complaint against Angresh. The police then shared his passport details with the airport authorities. Accordingly, on February 21, Angresh landed at Delhi airport from the USA and was arrested immediately.

An officer from Bandra Police said, "The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to cheating (section 420) and criminal breach of trust (section 406). He was produced in a local magistrate court on Sunday and was remanded in police custody for further investigation."

