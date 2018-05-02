Man chops off wife's nose for not letting him drink alcohol in Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place on Tuesday when the wife, Sangita, entered into a fight with her husband over his drinking habit

A man at Bahadurpur village in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh chopped off his wife's nose when she stopped him from drinking alcohol, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place yesterday when the 35-year-old wife, Sangita, entered into a fight with her husband over his drinking habit.

An infuriated Rajesh Kumar then chopped off her nose, police said. The woman was rushed to a hospital. Her condition was stated to be stable.



An FIR has been registered against the accused in this regard, the police added.

