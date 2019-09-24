Man claims that staff forgot him inside MRI machine in Panchkula, probe on

Panchkula: A 60-year-old man claimed that had a narrow escape when a technician allegedly left him unattended inside an MRI machine in a Haryana hospital forcing him to break its belt to come out. Ram Mehar told reporters in Panchkula that he went to the civil hospital to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan after he complained of shoulder pain.

Mehar said that the technician told him about the process which could take 10-15 minutes, but forgot to take him out from the machine. The hospital has denied the charges. Mehar said, "I was gasping for breath, but no one was there to take me out. Finally, after struggling for over half-an-hour, I somehow managed to break the machine belt and came out."

Also Read: Pune hospital's ward boy films woman undressing for MRI scan on phone, arrested

Mehar filed a police complaint demanding the CCTV footage of the area where the scan took place should be procured from the hospital. The hospital, however, maintained that the patient was taken out of the machine by the technician. The hospital said that the patient was informed that his scan could involve a longer duration, but he "panicked".

Health Minister Anil Vij has ordered the Director-General of Healthcare to prepare a report of the incident. Vij said, "I have got to know about the incident through media reports and have told DG (Healthcare) to prepare a report of the incident and send it to me."

Haryana:An elderly man alleged that he was left unattended inside MRI machine in a hospital in Panchkula&he had to break the belt to get out. Police say,'Doctors at the hospital are conducting an inquiry, further proceedings will be carried out once they submit a report.' (23.09) pic.twitter.com/5czXygF8eO — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

Station House Officer of Panchkula Sector- 5 police station Rajiv Miglani has informed that police is awaiting the report of the enquiry being conducted by the hospital and action will be taken based on the findings of the report.

Also Read: Mumbai MRI death: HC orders Rs 10 lakh compensation for victim's kin

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates