Man commits suicide after killing live-in partner in south Delhi

A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after slitting the throat of his live-in partner in south Delhi's Chhatarpur as he suspected her of infidelity, police said on Tuesday. The deceased man has been identified as Avishek Mondal, they said.

A suicide note was found from the spot in which the man mentioned that he suspected his partner of infidelity and was possessive about her. He had also scribbled on walls and mirror about his doubting the woman, a senior police officer said. On Monday evening, a call was received from a woman that the door of her flat on the first floor in Suman colony in Chhatarpur Extension was locked from inside, he said.

The caller, Parboni, told police that she shared the flat with her friend, the officer said. A team of the Mehrauli police reached the spot. The front door of the flat was broken and a woman was found lying in a pool of blood and Mondal was found hanging from the ceiling fan, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said. Both of them were shifted to a hospital where the doctor declared them brought dead, he said. The body of the girl has been handed over to the family members after postmortem, police said. Police said the deceased and Parboni were old friends and hailed from West Bengal. The flat was taken on rent by the three of them a few months ago. The man, a digital marketing executive, was in live-in relationship with the 23-year-old graphic designer.

There were frequent quarrels between the two recently, they said. A few weeks before the incident, police learnt, the couple had a fight following which the man moved out of the house. On the day of the incident, Mondal had come back in the morning on the pretext of collecting his belongings, the officer said. Three teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the crime scene on Monday night and the weapon of offence (knife) was also recovered from the spot. On Tuesday, the teams again visited the spot to inspect a laptop and mobile phones of the deceased. Police said further investigation was underway.

