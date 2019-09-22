Man commits suicide after killing wife, 1-year-old daughter in Andhra Pradesh

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A man allegedly strangulated his wife and his one-year-old daughter before committing suicide at Madurwada district of Vishakhapatnam on Saturday, the police said.

The deceased couple is natives of Odisha and has been identified as Sakrajit Bhanje and his wife Sukla Dalith Samanth. The couple got married in 2017. The police are yet to ascertain the reason for murder.

"Bhanje first killed his wife and daughter by strangulating them. Later, he moved to Odisha and committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Rourkela," police said.

Bhanje was an employee of government-based Food Corporation of India(FCI) and was living in an apartment in PM Palem area for the past one year.

The bodies of the couple have been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies