Man commits suicide after killing wife, son in Rajasthan's Bundi

Initial investigations revealed that the husband first killed his wife and son and then hanged himself, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Indergarh circle, O P Chandolia said

Kota: A 35-year-old unemployed man allegedly killed his wife and minor son before committing suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Tuesday. The incident came to light when Mukesh Meena's brother visited his house in Sumerganj Mandi town in Indergarh city on Tuesday morning, they said.

He found Meena's body hanging from the fan of his room and blood-stained bodies of his wife, Komal, 30, and his son, Aakash, 10, lying on the floor, SHO, Indergarh police station, Laxmi Chand said. Initial investigations revealed that Meena first killed his wife and son and then hanged himself, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Indergarh circle, O P Chandolia said. He, however, said no suicide note was found. Chandolia said Meena was educated but unemployed and he had been preparing for government jobs. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he said.

In another incident, 28-year old Merchant Navy officer committed suicide. The man, who hailed from Telangana's Hyderabad, hung himself in a hotel in Dehradun. The superintendent of police, Shweta Chaubey said that the management of the hotel where he was staying, informed the Kotwali police. Chaubey said, "The management rushed to the spot immediately where they found him hanging from the ceiling fan of his hotel room." The police also recovered his passport and mobile phone from the spot.

Chaubey added, "After reading the suicide note, it was revealed that he was suffering from depression as he was not able to get married. He had also mentioned a phone number of one his acquaintances whom he wanted to be informed about his suicide." In the suicide note, he wrote that he did not want his mother to be informed that he committed suicide but to be told that he died in an accident. Chaubey said that the deceased's family has been informed about the incident and the investigation is currently underway.

