Man commits suicide after suspecting his wife of an extramarital affair

On finding the video on the man's phone the police arrested the two men and charged them with abetment of suicide



Representational Image

A 35-year-old man committed suicide and left a video recording of himself where he blames two men, who were in a relationship with his wife for taking the extreme step. The police have now arrested the two men, but have spared the wife was the man’s suicide video did not implicate her for his death.

On finding the video on the man’s phone the police arrested the two men and charged them with abatement of suicide. The man who committed suicide worked as a helper with a physiotherapist. His wife would work as a beautician as per reports by the Indian Express.

An officer from the Tardeo police station said, “The deceased hanged himself Friday. His 30-year-old wife was at her workplace while their two children (aged 13 and 11) were at school.” The incident came to light when the man’s mother tried to contact him but couldn’t. She panicked and called a relative to check on him.

A police officer said, “In one video, he has blamed the two arrested men for destroying his life. The language he used was Gujarati, so with the help of a local, we translated the clip. He has said that they were happily married for 14 years with two children, but since these two men came into their life, his family had collapsed. The deceased said these two were responsible for his death. He hasn’t blamed his wife, so she was not arrested. Prima facie, we have learnt that the deceased secretly installed an audio recorder in her phone. The audio clip was recorded four days ago, and we have seized the mobile phone and have sent it to the forensic laboratory.”

Investigators also said that they found two more audio recordings on the cellphone of the deceased and believe that he had recorded conversations in an attempt to find out if his wife was cheating on him.

The two accused were arrested under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and will be produced in Girgaum court.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates