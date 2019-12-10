Man commits suicide as he was allegedly fed up of wife's nagging

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 29-year-old man committed suicide at his residence in Pune, as his wife had been allegedly forcing him to issue the property papers in her name.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Pranay MIlind Khutal, 29. The incident came to light after Pranay's mother filed a complaint against her daughter-in-law, 24, with the Hadapsar police station.

Police said the two married five years ago and have a daughter. The deceased worked for a multi-national firm and the woman was a home-maker. "She was harassing him to issue the property papers in his name. She allegedly tortured him, mentally and physically. As he was fed up of the nagging, he committed suicide on November 6," a police officer said, on condition of anonymity.

He added that the accused is yet to be arrested.

