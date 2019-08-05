Man commits suicide in Delhi Metro station

national

New Delhi: A 76-year-old man committed suicide on Monday by jumping in front of a Metro train at the Welcome Metro station in east Delhi, affecting train services for about half an hour, authorities said. The man has been identified as Khairaiti Lal, a resident of Panchsheel Garden in Shahdara area. Police said that the man was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment for the last 3-4 months.

The police have also recovered a suicide note, which was left in the drawing-room of the deceased person's house. "In his suicide note, Khairati Lal had not held anyone responsible for his death," said a senior police officer.

According to a senior police officer, a police control room (PCR) call was received at around 7.13 a.m. informing that a person had come on to the track at the Welcome Metro station. "On reaching the spot, a person wearing a black lower and white shirt was found under the Metro train on platform no. 2. He was badly crushed and his head got severed. We found Rs 1,620 from the deceased person's possession but couldn't find any identity proof," said the officer.

The deceased was later identified by one of the other commuters. "The body was shifted to the GTB Hospital mortuary. During investigation, CCTV footages were scanned and it was found that the man jumped on to the track before the train at about 6.35 a.m.," the officer added.

