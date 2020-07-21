Man commits suicide, wife dies of heart attack after birth of girl child

A man has committed suicide after his wife delivered a girl child, the police said here on Monday night. Tragically, the wife also died following a heart attack as she could not withstand the ‘shock on hearing the news of her husband’s suicide, and after being admonished by her mother-in-law.

A police officer said that 23-year-old Supriya Das had delivered a girl child four days ago, for which she was reprimanded by her in-laws, including her husband Pran Gobinda Das, as they expected a baby boy.

"After repeated quarrels with her wife, Pran Gobinda committed suicide by setting himself on fire on Sunday. Supriya also died subsequently following a heart attack as she could not bear the shock of her husband's death at a medical college in Agartala with her mother-in-law continuously rebuking her for delivering a girl child," the officer said.

The incident took place in Gautamnagar, around 130 km south of Agartala, the under Belonia sub-division in south Tripura district.

Neighbours of the deceased couple said that Supriya's mother-in-law constantly scolded her since the birth of the girl child, saying "birth of a girl is ominous for a family".

The police are yet make an arrest in connection with the incident.

