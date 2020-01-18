Man consumes four quarters of liquor in 10 minutes wins bet, loses life

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 55-year-old man died after he consumed four quarters of country-made liquor within 20 minutes as part of a bet.

The deceased Rajendra Singh died an hour later after he returned home in a village in Izzatnagar area of Bareilly district on Friday morning, a Times of India report read.

Singh had placed a bet with his nephew, Pradeep, to drink the liquor within 20 minutes in presence of nine others, including Singh's son Dharmendra.

The person who would lose the bet was supposed to pay for all eight quarters, which were bought from a youth named Khayaliram.

Dharmendra said his father drank the liquor within 10 minutes without adding any water and won the bet.

He then returned home and slept. However, a while later, he started vommitting blood and died before they could call for medical help.

"I am not sure exactly what happened to my father after drinking alcohol. He was forced by Pradeep to place a bet and the liquor was brought by someone else. We have given a complaint to polic to identify the reason behind my father's death and take action against the guilty," the deceased' son was quoted as saying the report.

SHO of Izzatnagar police station, AK Verma, said that prima facie it appears that Rajendra died due excessive driking. "We have sent the body for autopsy. We have detained Pradeep," he said. Verma also added that Pradeep does not seem to be guilty of poisoning Rajendra. He said they have recorded the statement of all the people present when the bet was place. "We are waiting for the autopsy report before coming to any conclusion," Verma added.

