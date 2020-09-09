Man consumes poison, blames wife, in-laws in video

A 28-year old man consumed poison and shot a video of his last moments, in which he blamed his wife and in-laws for his death.

Munish Sharma also uploaded the video on social media platforms as he is seen gasping for breath.

Sharma can be seen in the video consuming poison and blaming his wife Mohini and in-laws for his death. He requests his family to ensure that people responsible for his death be punished.

According to the police, Sharma worked as a manager at a hotel in the Civil Lines area in Moradabad. He was living separately with his wife in Ramganga Vihar and the wife had left home following a dispute between the two.

SHO of Civil Lines, Moradabad, Nawal Marwah told reporters, "The incident took place on Saturday but the video was recovered by his family two days later. The post mortem has confirmed death by poison."

He said that an FIR has been registered against four accused persons -- his wife, father-in law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever