Man convicted for raping and murdering minor tribal girl

A man has been held guilty by a district court in Assam for the rape and murder of a minor girl. District and Sessions Court Judge, Hailakandi, Debasish Bhattacharjee on Monday convicted Jashimuddin Borbhuiyan in the rape and murder case of the 13-year-old tribal girl.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on October 4. The girl, a resident of Betcherra village, bordering Mizoram, was raped and killed by Borbhuiyan on March 14. The incident had sparked an outrage among the locals who had taken out rallies and protest marches demanding stringent punishment for the perpetrator.

Congratulating Superintendent of Police Mohneesh Mishra and his team, Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner, Adil Khan said, "The SP and his team delivered what we had promised to the people of Hailakandi six months ago. "This will reaffirm the faith of the common man in our administration, police, judiciary and the entire criminal justice system".

