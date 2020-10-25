Man cuts off tongue, offers to God at UP village

A 22-year-old man chopped off his tongue at a temple at Bhati village in Baberu area here, police said on Sunday.

"Atma Ram (22) reached the temple on Saturday. He cut off his tongue and offered it to God," Jai Shyam Shukla, SHO, Baberu said.

Later, police reached the spot and sent the man to a hospital. His condition is stated to be stable, he said.

Meanwhile, Atma Ram's father Ram Singh told police that his son was mentally disturbed and was observing nine days fast on 'Navratri'. He alleged that some people misled his son into committing the act.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever