Man cuts wedding cake with machete, cops reach his doorstep after video goes viral

Chennai: The police reached the doorstep of a groom after a video of him cutting his wedding cake with a machete went viral on social media. He was approached by the police the following day. Bhuvanesh was let off with a warning by the police, saying that such an act in the future would be worthy enough for him to go to jail, The Times of India reported.

Bhuvanesh, who works in a private firm, was said to have been on the wrong side of the law along with his friends while in college. According to the police, he and his friends were also booked for minor offences back then. He got married to his partner on Monday, and his friends had come to greet him with a machete as a gift that surprised everyone. Although Bhuvanesh was skeptical about the gift, his friends persuaded him saying that cutting the cake with it would make him famous instantly.

The video of Bhuvanesh cutting the cake with the machete with two of his friends on stage amidst others cheering him and the bride was made viral on social media by his friends without his knowledge. The following day, with the video being shared all over social media, many of Bhuvanesh’s relatives visited him to know what happened. Even the police reached his doorstep as some of his friends were being interrogated to ascertain why the weapon was used in the video.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of Bhuvanesh’s friends, Mani, brought the machete and has switched off his phone since the video went viral.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates