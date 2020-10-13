Man defrauds LIC by faking wife's death, claims Rs 15 lakh of insurance policy

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Karanj police booked a husband-wife duo for allegedly defrauding Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of a policy amount by faking the wife's death. The duo was arrested after a senior branch manager of LIC filed a complaint.

Gujarat's Maninagar East resident Parag Parekh, who works as a LIC agent, had taken term insurance of Rs 15 lakh in his wife Manisha's name. Four years ago in 2016, Parekh informed LIC that his wife had died and he subsequently received a claim amount of Rs 14.96 lakh, reports Ahmedabad Mirror.

A year later in 2017, Parekh transferred another LIC policy to the Gandhinagar branch, however, he kept his wife's name as the nominee. Police officials said that an internal audit revealed the discrepancy and an inquiry was held. A complaint in this regard was filed against Parekh and his wife by a senior branch manager.

Karanj police inspector DV Tadvi said, "The death certificate was in the name of Sanjivani hospital in Naroda signed by one Dr. Sanghavi. But investigation revealed that no person by the name of Dr. Sanghavi worked in the hospital."

