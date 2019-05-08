Man dies after bricks fall on him in Muzaffarnagar

national

The deceased, Randhir Singh, was sitting in his balcony when the bricks fell on him

Representational picture

Muzaffarnagar: A 60-year-old man died in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh after loose bricks fell on him from a parapet on which monkeys were fighting, police said Wednesday. The deceased, Randhir Singh, was sitting in his balcony when the bricks fell on him. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Body of 28-year-old woman found near UP highway

Muzaffarnagar: A body of a 28-year-old woman with bullet wounds was found near a highway in Satheri village here, police said on Wednesday. The body was recovered by a team of the Ratenpuri police station and sent for post mortem on Tuesday, Circle Officer Vijay Kumar Singh said. There were bullet wounds on the head of the woman, he said. The matter is being investigated and it seems, she was killed somewhere else, the circle officer said.

Elderly man commits suicide by jumping in front of train in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar: A 65-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. The incident occurred on Sunday near the Balwa Kheri village under Kotwali police station. There were no reports of train services being affected on the route, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Pankej said. The deceased, identified as Prahlad Singh of Rasulpur village, was mentally ill, his son Mahek Singh told police. However, the exact cause behind the alleged suicide is being ascertained, Pankej said. In another incident in Shamli district, a 26-year-old man tried to commit suicide on Sunday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his room but his wife foiled the attempt, he said. Pankaj Kumar suffered serious injuries while attempting suicide and was rushed to a hospital, the officer added.

