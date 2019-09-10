Man dies during vehicle checking in Noida

Uttar Pradesh: A man died on Monday in Uttar Pradesh due to heart attack after his car was allegedly stopped by a traffic policeman for checking papers. According to the police official, the incident occurred at about 6 pm and the deceased was diabetic. The SSP Gautam Budh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said: "He died during the checking due to heart attack.

As far as we have enquired there was no misconduct on the part of the police. Doctors confirmed that the deceased was diabetic. The case is in the jurisdiction of Ghaziabad and we have informed Ghaziabad police for further action."However, the father of the deceased informed that his son didn't violate any rule and the Traffic policeman behaved arrogantly due to which his son suffered from a heart attack and died.

"My son was driving the car while I was sitting beside him and my wife was seated on the back seat. We were wearing a seat belt, yet a traffic policeman started striking on the car with his lathi. My son stopped the car and was so shocked that he fell there only. We rushed him to the hospital but he was declared brought dead," said the father of the deceased. Further investigation is underway.

