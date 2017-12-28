Man dies in road mishap in Kakinada

A 40-year-old man was on Thursday killed and his wife injured when their motorcycle was hit by a lorry near Biccavolu, police said

The deceased was identified as Maddala Subrahmanyam (40) a farmer, a senior police official said. His wife Lakshmi was admitted to a nearby hospital and her condition is stated to be out of danger. Subrahmanyam's body was sent for post-mortem, he said, adding a probe was on