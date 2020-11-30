Man disguises as ticket checker, tries to smuggle marijuana; arrested

A man impersonating a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) in a bid to smuggle cannabis, has been arrested from the New Delhi Railway Station, police said on Sunday.

The man was noticed wearing a TTE's uniform and carrying two bags on his shoulders. This unusual movement alerted the police and the accused, identified as Sukhvinder Singh, 36, was arrested.

According to DCP, Railways, Harendra Singh, the man was stopped and questioned, but couldn't reply satisfactorily, raising suspicion of the patrolling team.

He was searched and both his bags were found to contain ganja (cannabis) and he was taken into police custody. The drug, weighting 30 kg, was seized, the DCP added.

During interrogation, it has found that before the lockdown, Sukhvinder Singh was in the jeans trading business. Due to lockdown, he came in contact with a drug trafficker, was attracted to the easy money and started working for him. The contraband was meant to be supplied in Delhi.

