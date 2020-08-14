Man disowns wife allegedly raped and impregnated by maternal uncle

A man from Katihar district of Bihar refused to accept his wife who was allegedly raped for several months and impregnated by her maternal uncle.

The victim, aged around 20 years, registered a police complaint at Falk police station on Tuesday against her maternal uncle for raping and impregnating her, according to a report in Times of India.

The police said that the victim, who is eight months pregnant, has also named four other family members in the FIR, including her maternal grandfather, for thrashing and kicking her out of the house.

As the woman’s parents passed away, her maternal grandfather got her married to a man in Purnea district. However, she was staying at her maternal grandfather’s house for the past nine months.

Falka police station SHO Sunil Kumar Mandal said, in the FIR, the woman has stated that she was raped by her maternal uncle for several months under the threat that he would kill her if she told anyone about it. “The victim said that after she was kicked out of her maternal uncle’s home, she went to her husband. However, he refused to accept her and told her to stay with the one whose child she is carrying in her womb,” Mandal was quoted as saying.

The SHO added that a few days ago, a meeting took place in the village where the victim’s maternal uncle said he would pay her Rs 2 lakh for not dragging the matter to the police. Later, he refused to pay saying that he would fight the case, the victim said in her complaint.

“The victim is staying at her maternal uncle’s house. Her maternal grandfather urged the police not to file a case and said that Rs 2 lakh has already been given to the victim’s husband,” Falka police station SHO added.

