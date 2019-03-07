Man dragged on car bonnet for nearly 2 km in Ghaziabad

crime

he offending driver has been charged with, among other things, attempt to murder

Representational Image

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident of road rage, a man desperately clung to the bonnet of a car for nearly 2 kilometres here even as the driver tried to run him down.

The chilling incident occurred near Kinaoni Hindon bridge in Ghaziabad city on Wednesday. The offending driver has been charged with, among other things, attempt to murder.

Police said Jagvir Bhan Singh of Vasundhara was driving to Sector 62 in Noida when his car was hit from behind by another car, whose driver was later identified as Rohan, a resident of Delhi.

As Jagvir Singh stepped out of his car to assess the damage, Rohan reversed his car and tried to drive away.

Jagvir Singh tried to halt Rohan but he kept driving, leaving Jagvir with no other option but to jump on to the car's bonnet to save himself.

But Rohan only accelerated his car in the heart of the city, occasionally trying to zig-zag in a bid to force Jagvir Singh to throw him off.

Shocked at the sight, other motorists blocked Rohan's way and forced him to stop.

"Rohan has confessed to his crime and has been produced in a court," Assistant Superintendent of Police Aparna Gautam said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever