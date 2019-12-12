MENU
Man dramatically stop horses running lose in Pune

Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 16:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Pune

In a viral video shared on Twitter, a carriage pulled by two white horses lost control as the animals broke free, and starting galloping on the Bund Garden Bridge in Pune

A screengrab from the video posted on Twitter by @Basant_Bohruka

Pune: If you think action sequences with horses only are seen in films, then prepare to be amazed to see a real-life horse stunt that happened in Pune. In a viral video shared on Twitter, a carriage pulled by horses lost control as the animals broke free, and starting galloping on the Bund Garden Bridge in Pune.

The dramatic takeover of the reins of the carriage by a bike-borne man adds shock value to the video.

The video, shared by a user with the handle, @basant_bhoruka shows a well-lit carriage pulled by white horses that were freely galloping on the road, only to be followed by what appears to be its owner. The man chases the carriage and tries to control the horse by pushing it. While controlling the horses, it appears that both the animals and the man sustained injuries as it looked like he was run over by the carriage.

 

The received mixed reactions in the comments, with many sympathising with the horses and stressing upon refraining from using animals for entertaining purposes.Some users also thought the dramatic scene came straight out of a Bollywood film.

The video posted on December 7, received over 65,400 views and 154 likes and was retweeted 88 times so far.

