Man dramatically stop horses running lose in Pune

Pune: If you think action sequences with horses only are seen in films, then prepare to be amazed to see a real-life horse stunt that happened in Pune. In a viral video shared on Twitter, a carriage pulled by horses lost control as the animals broke free, and starting galloping on the Bund Garden Bridge in Pune.

The dramatic takeover of the reins of the carriage by a bike-borne man adds shock value to the video.

The video, shared by a user with the handle, @basant_bhoruka shows a well-lit carriage pulled by white horses that were freely galloping on the road, only to be followed by what appears to be its owner. The man chases the carriage and tries to control the horse by pushing it. While controlling the horses, it appears that both the animals and the man sustained injuries as it looked like he was run over by the carriage.

On Bund Garden Bridge in Pune..

The received mixed reactions in the comments, with many sympathising with the horses and stressing upon refraining from using animals for entertaining purposes.Some users also thought the dramatic scene came straight out of a Bollywood film.

Kinda Bollywood action movie...

Why groom should have all the fun?

What is the pillion rider trying to do in the first place. Why is he trying to catch the reigns of the horse. He horse gave it back to him perfectly ..for the horses though it looks magical, its cruel to use them .

The horse gave it back to him...

We should now stop the practice of using animals now .. we have now invented numerous modes of transportation that can be considered. Those horses that moment who know had what state of mind.. just hoping a speedy recovery of both horses and the man..

The video posted on December 7, received over 65,400 views and 154 likes and was retweeted 88 times so far.

