Shocking crime! Man drugs daughter, throws her into canal in Uttar Pradesh

crime

During interrogation, the victim's father confesses to the crime, says he had her thrown her into the canal for being in a relationship that was "tarnishing the family's name." The body of the woman is yet to be recovered

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: In an apparent case of honour killing, a 22-year-old woman was drugged and thrown into a canal by her father and his accomplices in a village, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Parai village on Wednesday, they said.

The victim's father, Virpal, and another person were arrested in this connection based on a complaint by 23-year-old man Arjun, who was in a relationship with the woman, Chapar police station in-charge H Singh said. During interrogation, Virpal admitted that he gave his daughter an intoxicant and had her thrown her into the canal for "tarnishing the family's name", Singh said. The body of the woman is yet to be recovered, he added.

In another incident, a 19-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured in a suspected case of 'honour killing' in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said. The incident took place in Bareilly's Karua Sahebganj village under Kyoladiya police station area, they said. The woman's brother, Gulsher, allegedly shot at the couple this morning. Mohini died on the spot, while her husband, Ram Kishore Baretha, was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, the police said. Mohini and Ram got married in April 2018 against the wishes of their families. They had left the village after their marriage but returned later, they said. An FIR has been registered against Gulsher and efforts are on to arrest him, Superintendent of Police (rural) Sansar Singh said. Mohini's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates