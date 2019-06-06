Shocking crime! Man drugs daughter, throws her into canal in Uttar Pradesh
During interrogation, the victim's father confesses to the crime, says he had her thrown her into the canal for being in a relationship that was "tarnishing the family's name." The body of the woman is yet to be recovered
Muzaffarnagar: In an apparent case of honour killing, a 22-year-old woman was drugged and thrown into a canal by her father and his accomplices in a village, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Parai village on Wednesday, they said.
The victim's father, Virpal, and another person were arrested in this connection based on a complaint by 23-year-old man Arjun, who was in a relationship with the woman, Chapar police station in-charge H Singh said. During interrogation, Virpal admitted that he gave his daughter an intoxicant and had her thrown her into the canal for "tarnishing the family's name", Singh said. The body of the woman is yet to be recovered, he added.
In another incident, a 19-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured in a suspected case of 'honour killing' in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said. The incident took place in Bareilly's Karua Sahebganj village under Kyoladiya police station area, they said. The woman's brother, Gulsher, allegedly shot at the couple this morning. Mohini died on the spot, while her husband, Ram Kishore Baretha, was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, the police said. Mohini and Ram got married in April 2018 against the wishes of their families. They had left the village after their marriage but returned later, they said. An FIR has been registered against Gulsher and efforts are on to arrest him, Superintendent of Police (rural) Sansar Singh said. Mohini's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai Crime: Air hostess raped by airline staffer in Andheri flat
- Fraudsters use 'X-ray vision' to rob Kalyan woman of jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh
- Vasai man arrested for stalking woman online
- Mumbai Crime: Tik Tok star turns out to be habitual thief
- Mumbai: Babu slammed for railway la la land picture
- Scare after 'gelatin sticks' tied in wire, handwritten note found on Shalimar Express
- Mumbai: Railways finally begin to pull down abandoned Vikhroli sub-station
- Mumbai: Banganga revamp has turned our area into a dump, say locals
- Dhule woman's death: Women and Child Welfare Dept seeks expert opinion
- MSCW: Reserve two seats in locals for pregnant women, lactating mothers
- NEET 2019 results: Four from state in top 50, no Mumbai topper in list
- Beed cop sex change saga: Lalit Salve celebrates '1st birthday'
- Government signs MoU for transfer of Aarey land to BMC for zoo
- 'Landlord, MHADA, IIT-B working to get Esplanade demolished'
- Teenaged Navy sailor hangs himself at INS Shivaji in Lonavala
- Tailor held for masturbating in front of four-year-old
- 28-year-old engineer in quest for love on dating app loses Rs 92,000
- Rajnath Singh shares snacks with Indian army jawans at Siachen
- The reason why your Bollywood celebrities look so amazingly good
- Raj Kumar Hirani weaves love story for Shah Rukh Khan?
- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor clicked at brother Arjun Kapoor's residence
- Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan's film has a fantastic opening
- See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest during Eid 2019 celebrations
- Bandra Diaries: This is how Malaika Arora is beating the heat this summer
- Rajinikanth snapped with wife Latha and daughter Soundarya in Bandra
- This is how Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades chill when at home
- Disha Patani looks chic in distressed jeans and white corset top
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger-Disha, Sunny Leone, Ira Khan, Giorgia, Iulia at screening of Bharat
- Taapsee Pannu: Actors wanted my portion abridged in Saand Ki Aankh
- Sayani Gupta: Would stand out with my skin tone in Article 15
- 25 photos of Katrina Kaif that redefine sexiness
- World Cup 2019: India's fanatic supporter Sudhir Gautam's conch shell confiscated
- World Cup 2019 Diary: Sleepy Southampton wakes up to Ind vs SA frenzy
- World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal... verve and vigour
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma takes down first target after Yuzvendra Chahal setup
- BCCI's ACU to probe Mumbai player's bookie claim: CoA
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Worst Crime: Minors raped in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh