Man duped of Rs 2.45 lakh by duo posing as UK citizen, Customs official

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Nagpur: An investment consultant was duped of Rs 2.45 lakh by two people posing as a UK citizen and

Customs official respectively, Nagpur police said on Friday.

Sanjay Gunghe (56) used to advertise his investment firm on social media platforms and one of the two accused befriended him on the internet by claiming he was a citizen of the United Kingdom, an official said.

"This man, who gave his name as Howard Artiyana, contacted Gunghe and assured investment of a huge sum in his firm. He told Gunghe he would come to India on October 9," the official said.

However, on October 9, Gunghe got a call from a woman, who claimed she was a Customs official posted at Delhi airport, he said.

"This fake Customs official told Gunghe that Artiyana had been detained at Delhi Airport with millions of pounds. In order to get Artiyana released, the Customs official asked Gunghe to deposit money several times, all of which added to Rs 2.45 lakh," the official said.

The woman and the "UK citizen" were soon unreachable over phone, after which Gunghe realised he had been duped, the Beltarodi police station official said.

A case of cheating was registered on Thursday and efforts were on to nab the two accused, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever