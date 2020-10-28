Man-eater tiger who killed 8 people captured in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district

A man-eater tiger, which had killed at least eight persons in the last 21 months, was captured by the forest department in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, an official said.

The tiger named RT-1 was captured by Rajura forest department under central Chanda division in Chandrapur circle, said NR Praveen, chief conservator of forest of Chandrapur circle.

The big cat had killed eight persons and 25 cattle since January 2019, he said.

"A special trap was set up under a railway bridge in compartment no. 179. An expert team rushed to the spot and shot tranquiliser dart to render the animal unconscious," the official said.

