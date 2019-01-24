Man embarrassed after his phone accidentally plays porn at girlfriend's sister's wedding

hatke

The man's phone automatically connected to the speaker started playing porn in front of everyone including the brides and grooms families

Weddings are known to be chaotic and filled with drama but this Reddit user’s story is like none other ever experienced. A man says he was left embarrassed after his phone accidentally started playing porn on the speaker in front everybody at his girlfriend's sister's wedding.

Taking this incident on Reddit, he wrote that he offered to sort out the PA system, an electronic system comprising microphones, amplifiers and loudspeakers as he works at the gym, thinking his help would save them some cost. But to his horror, his help turned out to be his worst nightmare when his phone automatically connected via Bluetooth, started playing the last video on his playlist which happens to be a porn video instead of music.

He wrote: “On the day everything was going fine, everyone was seated and went quiet for the groom to talk so someone turned the PA system on. This is where it all went horribly wrong, my phone automatically connected to the speaker and started playing what was on my phone last... this happened to be porn from the night before, porn sounds started playing from a speaker in front of everyone including the brides and grooms families.”

He also added, “I grabbed my phone out of my pocket to stop the sounds, the groom laughed slightly and continued. My girlfriend saw me get out my phone and press pause on it so she clearly knew that porn was playing from my phone. She didn’t say anything at the time however I went home and now she isn’t responding to any of my messages and I don’t know what to do?”

Desperate for answers, he asked people on the forum for their advice to tackle this embarrassing incident, "Do I leave it for a few days or keep trying to get in touch with her. Any advice would help I don’t know what to do." People did show some interest in this man’s gripe and offered him advice suggesting he give his girlfriend some time to get over the embarrassing blunder on her sister's special day.

