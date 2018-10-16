Man ends life after being sexually harassed by woman in Parbhani

crime

A suicide note was found at the spot. In it, the man said the woman was aware that he was married yet pursued him relentlessly

Representational Image

A 38-year-old committed suicide in Parbhani district after allegedly getting fed up with a woman's advances, the police said on Monday. Sachin Mitkari, who worked in a hospital with the woman, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on Sunday. Neighbours alerted the police, who sent the body for a post-mortem.

A suicide note was found at the spot. In it, Mitkari said the woman was aware that he was married yet pursued him relentlessly, police said. She used to allegedly blackmail him by threatening to file a criminal case against him, the officer said, quoting the note. Police have registered an abettment to suicide case against the woman.

