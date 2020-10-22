Man enrols himself twice in company, draws 2 salaries for a year; arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested for enrolling himself on the payroll twice in a company through forged documents and drawing two salaries.

The accused, identified as Ram Kumar Das, had joined Minda Corporations Limited in Greater Noida two years ago through a contractor.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, in June 2019, Das allegedly got himself secretly enrolled in the same company again through another contractor and was drawing the salary twice.

According to police, Das managed to defraud the company for a year and when the firm found out about his act, they approached the police.

The HR of the company filed a police complaint, alleging that Das used to mark his biometric attendance for different work profiles through different fingers.

“In March 2020, the company replaced the biometric attendance with the card system keeping in mind the health safety protocols due to COVID-19. The suspect, meanwhile, got two cards made through two contractors, and started marking his attendance using them on two different machines,” the complainant said in the FIR.

Recently, the company installed face detector at the office entrance to improve safety. To avoid getting caught, Das allegedly approached the first contractor and got his photo approved in the machine.

“Das then went to the second contractor for the same process, and the system detected his photo, which had already been fed into the database. Suspecting fraud, the contractor alerted the company’s management. On interrogation, Das allegedly admitted to the fraud,” Bhuvnesh Kumar, station house officer, Ecotech III police station, was quoted as saying.

During an audit in the company, it was found that Das allegedly cheated the firm, apart from drawing two salaries for a year.

The police registered a case against Das under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he was arrested from the company premises.

