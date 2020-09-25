Man fakes his own abduction to escape debtors

A 32-year-old married man from Mainpuri, who staged his own kidnapping to avoid repaying his debts, has been arrested from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi.

He was arrested on Thursday. His brother, a friend and a driver have also been held for being part of the conspiracy.

According to police, Suleman Alwi owns a building material business.

On September 21, his brother, Saddam Hussain, lodged a complaint at Dannhar police station in Mainpuri that Suleman had been abducted by four unidentified assailants while he was returning home in his Bolero.

The FIR was registered under section 364 of the IPC.

However, investigations revealed that Saddam's story did not match with the facts. It turned out that Saddam was aware about his brother's plans and had filed a fake complaint.

Police also got to know that Suleman was spotted in Bhiwadi. A team was rushed to the given location and Suleman was found staying with a woman along with her two children.

Suleman told police that he had been in a relationship with the woman for the past eight years. He planned his abduction to stay with her. Besides, he had no money to repay his debts amounting to Rs 12 lakh.

In fact, Suleman was making arrangements to move to Nepal when he was arrested.

Inspector General (Agra range) A.Satish Ganesh has rewarded Rs 40,000 to the police team for solving the 'fake' abduction case.

