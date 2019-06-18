Man fakes own abduction, demands Rs 6 lakh from family to become an actor in Mumbai

crime

An aspiring actor staged his own abduction and demanded Rs 6 lakh from family to kickstart his career in Bollywood

Representational image

In a shocking incident, a man staged his own abduction to kickstart his career in Bollywood. The man, identified as Vijay, a native of Uttar Pradesh was staying at Bahlolpur in Noida aspired to become an actor in Mumbai and needed money for it hence hatched a plan to get the money from his family. The police received a complaint from Vijay's family alleging that he was missing from his home in Bahlolpur under Phase 3 police station limits.

"Vijay's brother later received some pictures of the aspiring actor held hostage along with threat messages and a ransom demand of Rs 6 lakh for his release," a police spokesperson stated. According to India Times, during the investigation, the police found Vijay at the house of one of his friends in Noida Sector 24, the official said.

"During the further probe, it emerged that Vijay himself had hatched his abduction plan in order to get money from his family. Vijay told the police that he wanted the money because he wished to go to Mumbai and become an actor. He said he wanted Rs 3 lakh for getting a role in a television serial and another Rs 3 lakh for personal expenses," added a police officer.

