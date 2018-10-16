Man falls from train, railway personnel reach spot hours later

national

The Central Railway (CR), however, said there was no delay on officials' part, but the spot was inaccessible by road

File Pic

A commuters' representative alleged Monday that there was a delay by railway officials in attending to a man who fell from a train along the Diva-Kalamboli stretch in neighbouring Thane district.

The Central Railway (CR), however, said there was no delay on officials' part, but the spot was inaccessible by road. The man, identified as Naushad Ali (24), died after falling from the Konkan Kanya Express around 12.50 Sunday. Advocate Adesh Bhagat, a member of Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee, a panel of commuters' representatives set up by the CR, claimed that Ali's body was attended only in the morning.

"Officials of Diva railway station were alerted about the mishap at 2.30 am, but no railway police or other railway official could attend to the victim as they had no ambulance," Bhagat said.

"Finally, the Jan Shatabdi Express was given a special halt at Diva station where GRP, RPF jawans along with a porter boarded it and reached the spot after 6 am," he said.

Even then, the railway personnel had to wait till 8 am to bring the body back by Diva-Roha Passengers train, he said. The victim might have been saved had he been attended quickly, Bhagat said. Chief spokesperson of the Central Railway Sunil Udasi said there was no delay on part of railway personnel, but the location where Ali fell was inaccessible by road.

"The search operation was launched by our men as well as relatives of the victim immediately after it was reported. The body was located by 4 am at a place which is very much inaccessible by road. The delay in locating the body was caused due to inaccurate information about the route distance," he said.

The Central Railway has written to the state government to provide an ambulance for this stretch, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever