Man falls into Beas river in Manali while taking selfie

Police and fire brigade officials immediately swung into action after being informed and rescued Lalit Yadav, who is a native of Rewari

Representational image

A 25-year-old man from Haryana accidentally fell into the Beas river in Manali while he was taking selfies, police stated on Wednesday. Police and fire brigade officials immediately swung into action to rescue the tourist after being informed and pulled Lalit Yadav, who is a native of Rewari out of the water. His medical examination has been done and he is fine now, officials added. In order to avoid untoward incidents, district administration has already issued instructions to tourists and locals to not to go near rivers and other reservoirs especially during the monsoons.

In another incident, the bodies of five members of a family who drowned after their vehicle plunged into the Dikhow river in Assam were found four days after the tragedy. Divers from the Indian Navy, Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), as well as people from near Dechial village where the accident took place, had started the rescue efforts. "We could trace the vehicle about 12 feet away from the place where the vehicle fell into the river," an NDRF official said.

With inputs from PTI

