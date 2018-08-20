Search

Man falls off autorickshaw, dies

Aug 20, 2018, 16:50 IST | PTI

The accident took place near Khati village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, they said

Representational Image

A 35-year-old man died after he fell off an autorickshaw near here, police said on Monday. The accident took place near Khati village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, they said.

The deceased was identified as Balbir Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, police said. He had sustained serious head injuries, they said, adding that he was rushed to a civil hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, police said.

Tags

national newspunjab

