Man falls off autorickshaw, dies

The accident took place near Khati village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, they said

Representational Image

A 35-year-old man died after he fell off an autorickshaw near here, police said on Monday. The accident took place near Khati village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, they said.

The deceased was identified as Balbir Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, police said. He had sustained serious head injuries, they said, adding that he was rushed to a civil hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, police said.

