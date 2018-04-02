Man falls off building in Kolkata, dies

Apr 02, 2018, 17:00 IST | PTI

The man, identified as Ricky Sharma, accidentally fell from the top floor of the four-storied building on MG Road in Jorasanko police station area

A 32-year-old man died after falling from the fourth floor of his residence in central Kolkata's Jorasanko area this morning, police said.

The man, identified as Ricky Sharma, accidentally fell from the top floor of the four-storied building on MG Road in Jorasanko police station area at around 9.20 am, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

"Family members with the help of other locals rushed him to the nearest Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where he was declared brought dead," the officer said. An investigation has been initiated into the mishap.

