Search

Man finds 'Jerry' in hotel room, asks for 'Tom', leaving internet in splits

Published: Jan 19, 2020, 17:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

"You know Tom and Jerry? There is a Jerry in my room," says the man to the reception in a hilarious video while complaining about a rodent present in his hotel room

It is hard for a person who is not well versed in English to communicate in a foreign country. But popular culture come to the rescue with that person is trying to describe an animal. In a viral video, a Arab man staying in a hotel in the UK hilariously tries to point out that there is a rodent in his room, saying that there is a ‘Jerry’ in his room and asks for a ‘Tom’.

The video posted on Twitter by the handle, @Ella_1991 shows a phone which is understood to belong to Hotel Intercontinental in the UK, in which an audio is heard of a man, speaking in broken English to the reception. He accepts in the beginning that he is not fluent in speaking the language but tries his best in describing his situation.

Listen to his plight here.

The video, posted on Friday received 10.6 million views with 738,500 likes and counting. The equally hilarious comments show how Tom would react in such a situation.

The video has also been retweeted 275,500 times so far.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK