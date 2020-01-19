Man finds 'Jerry' in hotel room, asks for 'Tom', leaving internet in splits

It is hard for a person who is not well versed in English to communicate in a foreign country. But popular culture come to the rescue with that person is trying to describe an animal. In a viral video, a Arab man staying in a hotel in the UK hilariously tries to point out that there is a rodent in his room, saying that there is a ‘Jerry’ in his room and asks for a ‘Tom’.

The video posted on Twitter by the handle, @Ella_1991 shows a phone which is understood to belong to Hotel Intercontinental in the UK, in which an audio is heard of a man, speaking in broken English to the reception. He accepts in the beginning that he is not fluent in speaking the language but tries his best in describing his situation.

Listen to his plight here.

This Arab guy calls the hotel reception to complain about a mouse in his room. Listen to how he describes the situation ðððððð pic.twitter.com/feObtAj9Bp — Arab Brincess (@Ella_7991) January 17, 2020

The video, posted on Friday received 10.6 million views with 738,500 likes and counting. The equally hilarious comments show how Tom would react in such a situation.

Arab Guy: i have jerry in my room.. can you.. can you bring tom into my room



Tom: pic.twitter.com/PryHj4Hf8l — Praiseworthy means Hamid (@abedolhameed) January 17, 2020

“Bring Tom with you”



Tom when he gets that call on his day off: pic.twitter.com/RxQbWAqRad — ð­ð³ the nastiness is extraordinary ð­ð³ (@CoquitoMami) January 17, 2020

“We don’t have a tom in the hotel” IM DYING ðððððð — Arya ð®ð· (@AryJaey) January 17, 2020

“Can you bring Tom please”



Tom : pic.twitter.com/2Fv6w5gbXl — Ù Ø±ÙÙ ÙÙØ± Ø§ÙÙØ¯Ù (@AbiMariem) January 17, 2020

Jerry in the corner of the room watching the man call the front desk knowing he’s untouchable pic.twitter.com/PIxdvCs6zz — ð¶ðððð (@BasedKirby) January 17, 2020

Tom before the mission and Tom after the mission. pic.twitter.com/gU0WXc89FT — P®O|iFi© W®iT€®. (@Sharpchess) January 18, 2020

This is brilliant!!! Bring Tom!!!! pic.twitter.com/hIggtZB7ey — Rosie Motene- Pan African feminist! ð³ï¸‍ð (@RosieMotene) January 18, 2020

The video has also been retweeted 275,500 times so far.

