Man fined for playing music on Harley-Davidson bike that came with audio system

On Sunday, a man from Delhi was fined by the police for playing music on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Delhi's Tilak Nagar. The man, identified as Raghav Swati Pruthi took to social networking site Facebook and wrote a long post about the same. In his post, Raghav mentioned that he recently bought a Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special and the bike comes with a factory fit audio system. In his post, Raghav mentioned that while he was riding near Tilak Naga, he was stopped by the Delhi police, who stopped him and asked him for his license.

Here's Raghav Pruthi's viral post:

In his long post, Raghav said that the traffic police cops asked him for his bike's papers and also instructed him to head to the police station. "As a citizen, I followed what I was asked to do. When I went inside, they started shouting how can you ride a bike which has speakers and saddlebags. This bike is modified. I told them it is a pre-installed bike and it's not a Bullet. But Tilak Nagar ACP and SI kept on saying that it is an illegal bike and you can't ride this bike," Raghav wrote in his post.

Raghav, who recently bought the Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special also mentioned that despite showing his documents, he was fined by the Delhi Traffic Police. He writes, "Challan is for playing music on the bike not for playing loud music on bike. My sound when they stopped was at 30 percent and when they took the bike to the police station they took it too full volume made video and challaned me."

According to Raghav's post, he was fined under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 which came into effect from September 1.

