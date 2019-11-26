Man flashes in video call to French woman, complaint filed

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old French software engineer approached the Bengaluru police after a man allegedly flashed at her in a video call on Saturday. A report in The Times of India said that the woman came to Bengaluru in July to work with a private firm.

The woman started getting called from the suspect from the past few months on WhatsApp, after which he sent her an abusive message on August 28. The suspect also made a video call on midnight of October 19, but she did not attend to it. As she suspected that the caller would be a colleague, she enquired about in her office, but she did not get any leads there.

Being new to the city, the woman initially did not file a police complaint then as the man stopped calling after the video call. Later, on November 11 she got abusive messages from a different number, from where she also got a video call on midnight of November 23 and the man flashed at her, prompting her to disconnect it. The episode prompted her to approach the police in which primary investigation, reveal that the number was traced to Andhra Pradesh.

