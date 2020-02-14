Man flashes woman in Delhi Metro, efforts on to identify accused

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A female commuter travelling in the Delhi Metro found herself in an uncomfortable situation after a man allegedly flashed his privates to her. The incident took place on Wednesday in the Yellow Line.

Delhi: A case has been registered against a man after he allegedly flashed his private parts at a woman passenger on-board a metro train. An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the IPC, efforts are being made to identify the accused. An investigation is underway. — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020

Narrating her ordeal, the victim, who is a resident of Gurugram, claimed that she was sitting inside the train while returning home when she first saw a man staring at her and committing the shameful act.

She said that the incident took place near Ghitorni metro station. The metro police have registered the case and are making efforts to identify the accused.

